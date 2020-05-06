Lockdown gaming: How to pick family-friendly games

Media player
How to pick family-friendly video games in lockdown
Parents and carers can find it difficult to find video games the whole family can enjoy, especially if they do not play themselves.
But there are guides out there which can help them navigate the complex gaming landscape.
BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
06 May 2020
