'Coronavirus may usher in new era of surveillance'

The coronavirus pandemic could prove to be a watershed event in terms of enabling greater surveillance of society, the historian Yuval Noah Harari has said.

He told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "People could look back in 100 years and identify the coronavirus epidemic as the moment when a new regime of surveillance took over, especially surveillance under the skin which I think is maybe the most important development of the 21st Century, is this ability to hack human beings."

Biometric data would create a system that knew human beings better than they knew themselves, he added.

