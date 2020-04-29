Coronavirus: A new way of dating during lockdown?

Video

Dating apps have exploded in popularity over the last decade, but with social isolation now in place the dating game is being reinvented.

BBC Click's Omar Mehtab goes on a date using Love is Quarantine - a dating format that has broadcast as a sort-of live reality-show on Instagram, but you do not get to see your date unless you hit it off in conversation first.

The creators wanted to get right away from the normal obsession with image you find on most dating sites - to get to what they say is important.

