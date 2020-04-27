Coronavirus: Online resources for home-learning

Video

With most children being taught at home during the coronavirus lockdown it can be overwhelming for parents to find where to go online for the most suitable educational resources.

The BBC’s Bitesize has launched hundreds of bits of interactive content which follow the national curriculum for primary and secondary students and the UK government has backed the Oak National Academy, a new national online school, which provides video lessons, worksheets and quizzes related to many subjects.

BBC Click’s Kate Russell looks at some of the best of the rest.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick