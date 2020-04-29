'Exploring an art gallery inside a robot'

Video

A UK gallery is using a remote controlled, telepresence robot to allow people to explore the space and view the art on display from their homes.

The collaboration between Hastings Contemporary and Bristol Robotics Laboratory is being trialled while the gallery is closed to visitors during the coronavirus lockdown.

Longer term it is hoped the robot could help people who may not normally be able to travel to a gallery, particularly those with disabilities, to still experience it.

BBC Click’s Stephen Beckett reports.

