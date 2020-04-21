Robots help care home residents stay in touch
Video

Covid-19: Robots help care home residents stay in touch

Many elderly people living in care homes are often at increased risk from the coronavirus and the "shielding" measures designed to help keep them safe mean being separated from their loved ones.

But some care homes are using technology to help residents maintain a link with family members and also help keep themselves busy.

BBC Click’s Jen Copestake find out more.

