Click News: Robotic insects printed in minutes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Robotic insects printed 'in minutes' and other tech news

BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at the best of the week's technology stories including:

  • Apple and OnePlus reveal their latest mobile phones
  • A patch which can measure the components in an athlete's sweat is developed
  • A method of quickly 3D-printing insect-like robots is unveiled

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

  • 17 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Imogen Heap: How AI is pushing music creativity