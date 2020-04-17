Click News: Robotic insects printed in minutes

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Robotic insects printed 'in minutes' and other tech news
BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at the best of the week's technology stories including:
- Apple and OnePlus reveal their latest mobile phones
- A patch which can measure the components in an athlete's sweat is developed
- A method of quickly 3D-printing insect-like robots is unveiled
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
17 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-52311805/robotic-insects-printed-in-minutes-and-other-tech-newsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window