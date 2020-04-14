Media player
Modern stone sculptures in Zimbabwe
There is a rich tradition of stone sculpture in Zimbabwe, and the art form is well known around the world.
In ancient times, sculptures were commissioned by the king, but in modern times Shona stone sculpture is the most popular movement in the country.
But Zimbabwean sculptor Gideon Gomo is moving away from that style to focus on more
conceptual, abstract and figurative pieces conveying emotions and the events and struggles of everyday life.
14 Apr 2020
