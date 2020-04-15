Imogen Heap: How AI is pushing music creativity

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Imogen Heap: How AI is helping to push music creativity
Once limited to human creativity, music is now being influenced and created by artificial intelligence.
BBC Click’s Stephen Beckett meets the singer-songwriter Imogen Heap who is embracing AI and also learns about an AI Eurovision Song Contest.
This film was made before the UK lockdown came into place.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
15 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-52236563/imogen-heap-how-ai-is-helping-to-push-music-creativityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window