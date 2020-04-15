Imogen Heap: How AI is pushing music creativity
Imogen Heap: How AI is helping to push music creativity

Once limited to human creativity, music is now being influenced and created by artificial intelligence.

BBC Click’s Stephen Beckett meets the singer-songwriter Imogen Heap who is embracing AI and also learns about an AI Eurovision Song Contest.

This film was made before the UK lockdown came into place.

