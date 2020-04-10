Click News: A virtual graduation

Media player
BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at the best of the week's technology stories including:
- Tesla reveals a prototype of its newly-designed ventilator aimed to help meet the shortage of the devices in hospitals
- Graduates in Japan are awarded their diplomas via telepresence robots
- Musicians from the Stay At Home Choir collaborate remotely to perform Vivaldi’s Gloria
10 Apr 2020
