How to be sociable without leaving your home
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How to be sociable without leaving your home

Having a social life while having to stay indoors could be a challenge.

BBC Click's Chris Fox comes to the rescue highlighting the apps and technology you can use to make a variety of video calls, play games with other people online, go dating and even share VR experiences.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

  • 07 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Click News: Robot car enforcing lockdown