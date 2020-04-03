Click News: Robot car enforcing lockdown
Video

The robot car enforcing lockdown and other news

BBC Click's Omar Mehtab looks at the best of the week's technology stories including:

  • The UK’s main internet providers agree to remove data caps on fixed-line broadband during the coronavirus pandemic
  • Robot cars start patrolling the streets of Tunisia in an effort to enforce the country’s lockdown
  • Engineers at Stanford University develop an ankle exoskeleton that can be strapped to a user’s legs to make running easier

  • 03 Apr 2020
