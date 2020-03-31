Media player
Coronavirus: Why experts want a contact-tracing app
A team of academics advising the UK government have published a paper explaining why the NHS and other countries' health authorities should deploy contact-tracing apps.
The idea would be to alert users to whether they had recently come into close proximity to someone that subsequently tested positive for the virus.
The University of Oxford experts say the app would save lives and should be voluntary - at least to begin with.
31 Mar 2020
