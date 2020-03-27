Click News: The cello playing robot
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The cello playing robot and other tech news

BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at some of the best tech stories of the week including:

  • A new daily covid-19 symptom tracker was launched by King’s College London and health startup ZOE to let anyone share their data with researchers and the NHS.
  • Phone sales dropped by the industry’s biggest-ever amount since the invention of the smartphone due to upheaval of manufacture and supply.
  • An Oscar-winning Icelandic composer has written a new musical composition – but she’s not playing it. Hildur Guðnadóttir’s latest piece has been performed by a robotic musician as part of an art exhibition in Zurich.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

  • 27 Mar 2020
Go to next video: New online communities help those facing isolation