The week in tech
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The week in tech

From overcoming censorship through gaming to Tokyo's robo-chef - here's a round-up of the top tech stories this week, from Click.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 22 Mar 2020