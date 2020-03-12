Media player
How to sign a digital document
Signing a digital document can be cumbersome if you have to print it to sign it and then rescan it.
BBC Click's Omar Mehtab shows you an easier way to do it if you have a Mac.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
12 Mar 2020
