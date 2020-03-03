Half-Life hands-on: Gaming's terrifying leap forward

Video

In 1998, Half Life changed first-person shooters forever.

It combined cinematic storytelling, taut and tense combat and extra-dimensional bad guys.

A successful sequel followed, but it’s been nearly 13 years since the last release.

Now the series has returned in the form of a virtual reality title.

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak was one of the first people in the world to play it, and he suggests it could be VR's first killer app.