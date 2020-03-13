Click News: Game-playing robot admits mistakes
Video

BBC Click’s Kitty Knowles looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • The UK government rules Chinese firm Huawei will be allowed to be used in non-sensitive areas of the country’s 5G mobile network
  • Yale University develops a game-playing robot capable of admitting its mistakes to help humans communicate better
  • Weather data helps to create 3D-printed sweets in Japan

