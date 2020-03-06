Video

BBC Click’s Soila Apparicio looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

Cathay Pacific Airways is fined £500,000 ($646,000) by the Information Commissioner's Office for failing to protect customers' personal data

Bafta Game Award nominations are announced with Death Stranding and Control in the lead

Robots come together to cooperate in warehouse work

