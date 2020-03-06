Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Click News: Warehouse robots work together in trial
BBC Click’s Soila Apparicio looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- Cathay Pacific Airways is fined £500,000 ($646,000) by the Information Commissioner's Office for failing to protect customers' personal data
- Bafta Game Award nominations are announced with Death Stranding and Control in the lead
- Robots come together to cooperate in warehouse work
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
06 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-51660391/click-news-warehouse-robots-work-together-in-trialRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window