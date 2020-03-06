Warehouse robots work together and other news
Click News: Warehouse robots work together in trial

BBC Click’s Soila Apparicio looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • Cathay Pacific Airways is fined £500,000 ($646,000) by the Information Commissioner's Office for failing to protect customers' personal data
  • Bafta Game Award nominations are announced with Death Stranding and Control in the lead
  • Robots come together to cooperate in warehouse work

  • 06 Mar 2020
