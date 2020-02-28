Robot taught empathy through pain and other news

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Robot taught empathy through pain, and other tech news
BBC Click’s Soila Apparicio looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- UK regulator Ofcom finds that radiation levels of 5G base stations are at "tiny fractions" of safe limits
- A silicon fingered robot which can pick up soft-body animals like jellyfish and other deep sea creatures without harming them has been developed
- A robot which can "feel", sense and express pain is created to help artificial intelligence learn empathy
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
28 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-51632570/robot-taught-empathy-through-pain-and-other-tech-newsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window