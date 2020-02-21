Huawei: Customers say we're years ahead of rivals

Media player
America’s top cyber-security official has said that the Trump administration has not given up on its fight to stop the UK using Huawei for its 5G networks.
But Paul Scanlan, chief technology officer of Huawei’s carrier business group, said he was confident that his company’s equipment was in the lead, both in sales and in its technical standards.
He spoke to the BBC's Rory Cellan-Jones.
21 Feb 2020
