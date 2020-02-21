Media player
US continues fight to stop UK using Huawei kit
America’s top cyber-security official has said that the Trump administration has not given up its fight to stop the UK using Huawei for its 5G networks.
Robert Strayer, the US deputy assistant secretary for cyber and communications, told the BBC he did not believe the UK government’s decision to give the Chinese firm limited access was final.
He spoke to the BBC's Rory Cellan-Jones.
21 Feb 2020
