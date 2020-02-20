Media player
The man who can make music with his mind
Academic and electronic musician Bertolt Meyer has told BBC Radio 5 Live how he's hacked his prosthetic arm and connected it to his synth.
It means Meyer, who lives in Leipzig, Germany, and was born without his left forearm, can play music just by thinking about it.
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Rick Edwards, he explained that the device is controlled by the "muscle that would be responsible for flexing the wrist of the hand that's not there".
20 Feb 2020
