Face-scanning software could unlock your future smartphone
Smartphones such as the iPhone and Pixel allow users to unlock the device with their faces but sometimes that software can be fooled.

Software company TrinamiX has developed an alternative that it says is harder to trick.

It hopes to expand the technology outside of the phone and integrate it in to things such as monitoring passengers in self-driving cars and augmented and virtual reality.

The BBC's technology reporter Zoe Thomas saw the product in action.

  • 19 Feb 2020
