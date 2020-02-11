Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 100x zoom camera tested

Media player
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra zoom put to the test
Samsung has revealed a smartphone with a 100x zoom camera that can get closer to far-away subjects.
The Galaxy S20 Ultra uses artificial intelligence to clean up images taken with the extreme zoom, the company says.
BBC Click's Lara Lewington went hands-on with the device to put it to the test.
Read more: Samsung launches S20 series under shadow of virus
11 Feb 2020
