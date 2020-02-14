Robot hand shows gentle touch and other news

Media player
Robot hand shows gentle touch and other tech news
BBC Click’s Omar Mehtab looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- Technology conference Mobile World Congress is cancelled over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus
- Trials of a blood drawing robot reveal it performed as well, or better than human clinicians
- A robot hand capable of handling delicate objects and playing the piano is developed
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
14 Feb 2020
