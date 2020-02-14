Robot hand shows gentle touch and other news
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Robot hand shows gentle touch and other tech news

BBC Click’s Omar Mehtab looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • Technology conference Mobile World Congress is cancelled over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus
  • Trials of a blood drawing robot reveal it performed as well, or better than human clinicians
  • A robot hand capable of handling delicate objects and playing the piano is developed

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

  • 14 Feb 2020
Go to next video: 'A good dog': Robo-pup helps people with dementia