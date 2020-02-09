'A good dog': Robo-pup helps people with dementia
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'You're a good dog': Robo-pup helps people with dementia

Jennie the robotic dog has sensors and voice control to interact with people and her behaviour is customisable via a phone app.

She is used as part of live animal therapy for people living with dementia.

BBC Click finds out more.

  • 09 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Robot cat companion for the elderly