'You're a good dog': Robo-pup helps people with dementia
Jennie the robotic dog has sensors and voice control to interact with people and her behaviour is customisable via a phone app.
She is used as part of live animal therapy for people living with dementia.
BBC Click finds out more.
09 Feb 2020
