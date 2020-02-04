Video

Older children are using a wider range of social media platforms than ever before. Ofcom's report into children's media use and attitudes shows that WhatsApp, in particular, has grown in popularity among 12-15 year-olds since last year, despite having a minimum age limit of 16. Newer platforms such as TikTok – which enables users to create 15-second lip-sync, comedy and talent videos – are also becoming more popular.