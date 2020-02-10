Media player
Robot blocks leap, roll and climb to work together
Researchers at MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) have developed robots that can self-assemble to form various structures.
The M-Blocks can climb over and around one another, leap through the air, and roll across the ground.
They are now being developed for inspection tasks and could eventually be used for disaster relief - for example taking on the shape of a staircase to free people from a burning building.
BBC Click finds out more.
10 Feb 2020
