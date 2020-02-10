Robot blocks leap, roll and climb to work together

Video

Researchers at MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) have developed robots that can self-assemble to form various structures.

The M-Blocks can climb over and around one another, leap through the air, and roll across the ground.

They are now being developed for inspection tasks and could eventually be used for disaster relief - for example taking on the shape of a staircase to free people from a burning building.

BBC Click finds out more.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick