Lumiere’s Train gets 4K treatment and other news
BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some the week's best technology stories including:
- Ride-hailing firm Uber receives a permit to test self-driving cars on public roads in California, nearly two years after one of its cars was involved in a fatal crash in Arizona
- Scientists successfully test a device that prints a bio-ink skin onto wounds
- Artificial intelligence gives the Lumiere Brothers famous film of a train a 4K update
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
07 Feb 2020
