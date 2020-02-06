The Irishman: How we made the actors younger

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Irishman: How we made the actors decades younger
Actors Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci were all made to look much, much younger in the Oscar nominated film The Irishman.
The visual effects were developed by Industrial Light and Magic (ILM) who created their own digital de-aging process.
BBC Click spoke to Pablo Helman, the film's VFX Supervisor to find out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
06 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-51360643/the-irishman-how-we-made-the-actors-decades-youngerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window