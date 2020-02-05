Could a hand washing robot help save lives?

Video

Globally about 500,000 children die each year due to diarrheal infection, but many lives could be saved with better hand hygiene.

Now a primary school in Kerala, India has taken part in a trial using a robot to encourage children to spend more time washing their hands.

Pepe the robot offers hygiene advice from the World Health Organisation as part of a study by universities in Scotland and India.

The robot's presence prompted a 40% increase in time spent at the sink. The machine's creators believe the robot's facial features are the reason for its success.

BBC Click finds out more.

