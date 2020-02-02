Media player
Inside the hidden 'power tunnels' of London
Deep underneath London is a hidden network of tunnels powering the network.
With Londoners encouraged to buy more electric cars and London needing more energy, 'power tunnels' have been created under the city's streets.
The first phase, completed in 2018, built 20 miles (32km) of tunnels carrying high-voltage cables. The next stage is due to start construction this year.
02 Feb 2020
