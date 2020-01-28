How will the Huawei 5G deal affect me?

Video

The UK has decided to let Huawei continue to be used in its 5G networks but with restrictions, despite pressure from the US to block the firm.

Downing Street said that Boris Johnson had spoken to President Trump to explain the move.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had previously suggested that use of Huawei's equipment posed a spying risk, saying that "we won't be able to share information" with nations that put it into their "critical information systems".

The BBC's Security Correspondent Gordon Corera explains.