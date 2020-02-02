Media player
NFL: How tablets are speeding up American football
Tablets are being used to provide all 32 National Football League teams with instant tactical information.
Capable of displaying snapshots of the games from different angles, the devices allow the coaches to draw tactical plays on them and instruct players with new strategies.
BBC Click's Omar Mehtab finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
02 Feb 2020
