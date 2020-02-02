NFL: How tablets are transforming the sport
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

NFL: How tablets are speeding up American football

Tablets are being used to provide all 32 National Football League teams with instant tactical information.

Capable of displaying snapshots of the games from different angles, the devices allow the coaches to draw tactical plays on them and instruct players with new strategies.

BBC Click's Omar Mehtab finds out more.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

  • 02 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Can tech improve your football skills?