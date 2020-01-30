Weapon-spotting tech aims to stop perpetrators
Weapon-spotting tech tested by Las Vegas casino

Technology which can detect if someone is openly carrying or hiding a weapon is being tested by a Las Vegas casino.

Unlike a metal detector, the sensors can be placed discretely into areas such a turnstile or building's entrance creating an invisible fence.

BBC Click speaks to Patriot One, who is behind the technology, to find out more.

