Avengers: Endgame - How we made the visual effects
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Avengers: Endgame - How we made the visual effects

Avengers: Endgame is one of five movies competing at the 2020 Oscars for best visual effects.

Al Moloney spoke to Framestore's Stuart Penn about the challenges of creating the effects for the film.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

  • 29 Jan 2020
Go to next video: His Dark Materials: How we animated Iorek Byrnison