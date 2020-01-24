Could pigeon feathers change aircraft wing design?

Video

BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

Saudi Arabia has been accused of hacking the phone of Amazon’s billionaire founder Jeff Bezos - the kingdom's US embassy has denied the story

Researchers at Stanford University have built a robot bird using real pigeon feathers. The team believe their findings could inspire future aircraft wing design

A driverless car without a steering wheel or pedals has been unveiled by Cruise, owned by General Motors

