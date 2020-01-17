Spotify's personalised pet playlist and other news
BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at some of the best of the week's technology news including:

  • US President Donald Trump launches a new attack on Apple over the tech giant's data encryption rules
  • Microsoft ends support for its Windows 7 operating system
  • Music streaming service Spotify announces bespoke curated playlists for pets depending on their "character attributes"

  • 17 Jan 2020
