Spotify's personalised pet playlist and other news

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Spotify's personalised playlist for pets and other news
BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at some of the best of the week's technology news including:
- US President Donald Trump launches a new attack on Apple over the tech giant's data encryption rules
- Microsoft ends support for its Windows 7 operating system
- Music streaming service Spotify announces bespoke curated playlists for pets depending on their "character attributes"
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
17 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-51148061/spotify-s-personalised-playlist-for-pets-and-other-newsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window