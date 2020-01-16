Smart contact lens: 'Seriously sci-fi'

Video

Smart contact lenses have been a popular concept in films for many years and may now finally have arrived in reality.

Mojo Vision has revealed its new lenses which can display statistics like health tracking and other data feeds using augmented reality. The lenses project light in front of the user’s eye - meaning it can still be seen when their eyes are shut.

The lenses are still in development, but BBC Click’s Lara Lewington got a look at the lens behind closed doors at CES last week.

