The biggest surprises from big tech at CES 2020
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

CES 2020: The biggest surprises from big tech at the show

Sony, Samsung and LG all had unexpected secrets to unveil at this year's CES tech expo in Las Vegas.

The BBC's Zoe Kleinman took a tour of their huge show floor booths to see what they had to reveal.

Catch up on all the BBC's coverage from CES 2020

  • 11 Jan 2020
Go to next video: TV lets you shine a torch into its shadows