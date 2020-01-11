The biggest surprises from big tech at CES 2020

Media player
CES 2020: The biggest surprises from big tech at the show
Sony, Samsung and LG all had unexpected secrets to unveil at this year's CES tech expo in Las Vegas.
The BBC's Zoe Kleinman took a tour of their huge show floor booths to see what they had to reveal.
11 Jan 2020
