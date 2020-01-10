Media player
CES 2020: TV lets you shine a torch into its shadows
A world's first TV innovation is being demoed behind closed doors at the CES tech expo.
A special 8K screen uses a special kind of pixel to achieve a unique 3D effect.
What is more it also pairs up to a torch-like gadget to let owners re-illuminate scenes as they play.
Omar Mehtab went for an early look at the Las Vegas trade show.
