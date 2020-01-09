The circular phone with two headphone jacks

Video

The Cyrcle Phone is one of the more bizarre products on show at this year's CES tech expo in Las Vegas.

While the smartphone giants are trying to make their devices fold and encourage the use of wireless headphones, this US start-up is focused on delivering a shape that it says is more "sensual" and has built in two headphone jacks.

The project dates back to 2015 and has yet to get its software to match its form, but the company suggests the phone will finally launch in about a year's time.

The BBC's Cody Godwin went to see how much progress had been made.