The hi-tech cure for stinky shoes
CES 2020: ShoeBlast's hi-tech cure for stinky trainers

A South Korean start-up has created a gadget designed to stop well-worn trainers smelling bad.

The ShoeBlast uses a combination of heat and ultraviolet light to achieve its goal.

Zoe Kleinman put the device to the test at the CES tech expo in Las Vegas.

  • 08 Jan 2020
