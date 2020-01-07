The foldable computer of the future

Media player
CES 2020: Intel shows off foldable computer of the future
Intel has created a foldable computer that resembles a computer monitor when flat and an all-screen laptop when half-closed.
The device is intended to inspire computer manufacturers to come up with new ways to use flexible-screen tech.
But when Zoe Kleinman saw the device at the CES tech expo in Las Vegas she wondered how robust it would be in practice.
07 Jan 2020
