App makes you the star of video games

Video

An app on show at the CES tech expo uses artificial intelligence techniques to let its users appear within video games and interactive stories.

Wonder Painter is the creation of a former University of Cambridge academic who now runs a start-up in Beijing.

LG has already adopted its tech in some of its products, but Xiang Cao hopes to bring the experience to a wider audience, as he explained to the BBC's Cody Godwin in Las Vegas.

