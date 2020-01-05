Do you need a personal trainer?

Video

Apps that use a mixture of machine learning, image recognition and motion tracking to correct your form during a workout are about to be released.

The BBC's Chris Fox tried Vay Sports, GymFitty and Yoganotch to see whether they could be as motivational as a human personal trainer.

