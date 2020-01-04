AI slips ads into online videos' empty spaces

Video

Software company Mirriad has developed a way for adverts to be “inserted” into films and television shows streamed online.

It uses artificial intelligence techniques to recognise objects in a scene and spot slots where branded goods and posters can be added without looking out of place.

The aim is to ultimately tailor the product placements to individual viewers' interests.

The London-based ad tech firm will show off its software at the CES tech show in Las Vegas next week, as BBC Click's Lara Lewington reports.

