Inside Malawi's media industry

You might be surprised to find that Malawi's media industry has been around for 124 years.

The Times Group in Malawi has been publishing newspapers since 1895, and it recently diversified into radio and TV broadcasts over the last five years.

The internet and social media has changed the way the media works in Malawi, as news often breaks on social media, which people access on mobile phones.

Technology is also making it much cheaper and easier for media companies to start creating content, and there are now more and more players in Malawi's media industry.