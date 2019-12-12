The content creation market in Kenya

Video

Kenya's media and entertainment industry was worth $1.8bn in 2015 and is expected to reach $3.3bn in 2019, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Content creators, such as satirical comedians, are producing video content and monetising it on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

"Can people really survive on this craft and on these platforms? Yes, people are making good money from these platforms," content creator George Kagwe tells the BBC.